APM vendor New Relic to explore sale options amid takeover interest

By on
APM vendor New Relic to explore sale options amid takeover interest

New Relic, the US business software company targeted by activist hedge fund Jana Partners, is preparing to explore a potential sale following interest from private equity firms, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

New Relic is in talks to hire financial advisers to explore options that would include a sale, the sources said, cautioning that no deal is certain. The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.

A spokesperson for New Relic declined to comment.

New Relic has a market capitalisation of US$3.7 billion. The San Francisco-based company develops cloud-based software to help websites and application owners track the performance of their services. Founded in 2008, the company listed in the stock market in 2014.

CRN Pipeline 2022

Join Australia’s most influential channel partners at CRN Pipeline 2022 to reconnect after two extraordinary years of change!

Register to attend

In recent years, New Relic's growth has slowed as it tries to compete against other Application Performance Monitoring (APM) vendors such as Dynatrace and Datadog. It reported 14,800 active customer accounts in the most recent quarter, down from 15,400 in June 2020.

New Relic generated revenue of $786 million in fiscal year 2022, up 18 percent year-over-year, while its loss widened to $229 million from $171 million. It shares have lost half of its value since November 2021.

Last month, New Relic appointed Kevin Galligan, a partner at Jana Partners, to its board as part of a cooperation agreement, and Jana has increased their stake in the company to 5.3 percent, according to a filing.

Jana Partners is known for pushing for a sale of the companies it takes a stake in. Zendesk Inc, another Jana target, agreed to be sold last month for $10.2 billion to a consortium of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
new relic software

Partner Content

Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
The biggest announcements from Microsoft Inspire 2022

The biggest announcements from Microsoft Inspire 2022
ACCC mulling changes to Telstra, NBN Co broadband agreements

ACCC mulling changes to Telstra, NBN Co broadband agreements
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?