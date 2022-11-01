App security firm Synopsys expands channel offering to ANZ

Application security specialist Synopsys will extend solutions from its portfolio, aimed at developers to help them build secure, high quality software while maximising speed and productivity.

The partner program includes tools for static, software composition, and dynamic analysis, which can be used to find vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary and open source software, and application behaviour.

In Australia and New Zealand, the Sydney-based Michael McGrath, Synopsys' director of strategic partnerships at the company's Software Integrity Group will lead the effort.

Speaking to CRN NZ, McGrath said Synopsys has experienced very strong growth over the past 12 months.

"A key contributor to this growth has been the expansion and investment in our partner eco system," McGrath said.

Key customers for Synopsys include the Big Four banks, insurance companies, telcos, government agencies and digital native firms.

The company is headquarted in Mountain View, California and with offices in North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East, the greater Asia Pacific region and Japan.

Six Synopsys solutions will be available to ANZ channel partners.

These include the Coverity statical analysis app security testing tool, the Black Duck software composition analysis for open source and third-party code in programs, and Code Dx to integrate testing results in central locations.

The WhiteHat dynamic analysis security testing solution for finding website vulnerabilities will also be available, along with the Defensics automated black box fuzzer to find flaws in software.

The Seeker interactive application security testing system from Synopsis can also be resold by channel partners, the company said.

Synopsys is currently recruting for a partner enablement manager, McGrath said.

This is to support the company's partners as they work with key customers, to assist them with their AppSec strategies, he added.