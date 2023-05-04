Appian launches new partner program

Cloud computing and enterprise software vendor Appian has launched a new partner program, including a new program structure, enhanced access to training and financial rewards and incentives.

Announced at Appian World 2023 in San Diego, Appian said the program will “support partner growth and market differentiation.”

"It’s all about focus and structure, awards, and incentives for achieving certain milestones," Appian senior vice president, global partner organisation Mark Dillon said,

“We have redesigned the partner program to align with our partners’ go-to-market strategies and the industries in which they specialise.

Aligning resources and collective capabilities in support of our new structure will foster significant collaboration, helping us deliver world-class solutions together for our clients.”

Details of the new partner program includes an increased focus on “value creation,” through the encouragement of co-innovation and agility.

Appian has also brought in new incentives to better foster partner growth. With higher levels of engagement and performance, partners will qualify for greater financial incentives, rewards and discounts.

Furthmore, lead-generation opportunities have increased along with marketing funds to foster mutual go-to-market strategies.

As part of the new program, Appian has introduced enhanced training paths and support for partners.

Appian has improved its library of online courses and built new interactive content developed by experts to ensure partners are up-to-speed on the latest Appian features and best practices.

The company has also said it aimed to enhance partner experience and visibility through several changes.

Customers can now locate their ideal partner resource for their business needs through Appian’s partner directory, where they can contact partners.

The company also said its Appian Partner Community has been enhanced to ensure partners can easily access exclusive insights, resources and tools.

“2023 is the year that Appian will become partner-driven,” said Appian chief revenue officer Chris Jones.

“My core focus is growing sales through partners and alliances. I passionately believe that when you work together in a true partnership -- all focused on exceeding customer expectations -- you can drive an extraordinary experience for your customers.”

Appian believes its new strategy strengthens its position as a vendor for end-to-end process automation.

PwC FS technology leader Joe Kennedy also shared his thoughts on the new Appian partner program.

“Our clients need their problems that are directly aligned with their business solved immediately and Appian allows us to do that."

"With Appian we are not addressing a capability but we are addressing a specific business problem that we know exists in a specific industry,” he said.