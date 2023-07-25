Appian opens Sydney office for APAC growth

By on
Appian opens Sydney office for APAC growth
Supplied.

Cloud computing and enterprise software vendor Appian has opened new headquarters in Sydney's CBD, where the new office will serve as a hub for Appian’s growth in the APAC region.

“This premier space will provide a strategic hub for our teams across the region, enabling them to collaborate more effectively with our customers and partners," Appian chief partner officer and co-founder Marc Wilson said.

"Throughout our time in Australia, we have had the privilege of working with exceptional partners who have believed in our vision and worked with us to drive transformative change," Wilson continued.

"Our partners will be instrumental in shaping our future growth, expanding our reach, and solidifying our position as the leader in the process automation industry."

Appian’s Australian customers include leading financial services, legal, and public sector organisations such as Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Pepper Money, MinterEllison, Queensland Government and recent Appian Innovation Award winners for APJ, Westpac and Helia.

Earlier this year in May, Appian has launched a new partner program, including a new program structure, enhanced access to training and financial rewards and incentives.

