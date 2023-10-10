Appian salutes top APJ partners

Cloud computing and enterprise software vendor Appian has honoured its top-performing partners across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) for 2023.

Sydney-based Connexia took home the Delivery Award for speed and project excellence utilising the Appian platform, with the company consistently delivering solutions that surpass customer expectations.

Accenture Australia snagged the Growth Award for Appian practice for the second year running.

The global management consultancy has created an Appian Business Group in Australia that has trained over 60 people on Appian and has plans for at least 40 more.

Manilla-headquartered Via Appia took home the Channel Partner of the Year award for growing ARR for existing financial services accounts by double digits and securing a deal with the Department of Budget and Management Philippines - the first public sector account in APAC outside of ANZ and Singapore.

The Transformation Award went to KPMG for developing a range of local Appian use cases for multiple industries to drive transformative changes called Work Orchestration & Allocation, Intelligent Complaint Management, Self-Employed Income Verification, and Value Chain Modeller.

The Value Award for customer success was handed to Roboyo, which was recognised for offering complete automation lifecycle to Appian clients covering automation strategy, process mining, analysis, and re-engineering to implementation, testing and managed service support.

The Innovation Award for an impactful solution went to India's WNS-Vuram for its strategic investment in developing numerous customer solutions on the Appian platform.

“We’re proud to have such a strong network of partnerships in the region to reach a wide range of customers and industries, offering tailored solutions and support for diverse use cases and needs,” Appian's APJ vice president of alliances Steve Gillett said.

“Our partners are a real asset to the local team, and we’re thrilled to recognise a handful of outstanding partners who have demonstrated a commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Appian's APJ partner awards for this year come months after it launched its new global partner program and opened an office in Sydney.