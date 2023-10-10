Appian salutes top APJ partners

By on
Appian salutes top APJ partners

Cloud computing and enterprise software vendor Appian has honoured its top-performing partners across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) for 2023.

Sydney-based Connexia took home the Delivery Award for speed and project excellence utilising the Appian platform, with the company consistently delivering solutions that surpass customer expectations.

Accenture Australia snagged the Growth Award for Appian practice for the second year running.

The global management consultancy has created an Appian Business Group in Australia that has trained over 60 people on Appian and has plans for at least 40 more. 

Manilla-headquartered Via Appia took home the Channel Partner of the Year award for growing ARR for existing financial services accounts by double digits and securing a deal with the Department of Budget and Management Philippines - the first public sector account in APAC outside of ANZ and Singapore.

The Transformation Award went to KPMG for developing a range of local Appian use cases for multiple industries to drive transformative changes called Work Orchestration & Allocation, Intelligent Complaint Management, Self-Employed Income Verification, and Value Chain Modeller.

The Value Award for customer success was handed to Roboyo, which was recognised for offering complete automation lifecycle to Appian clients covering automation strategy, process mining, analysis, and re-engineering to implementation, testing and managed service support. 

The Innovation Award for an impactful solution went to India's WNS-Vuram for its strategic investment in developing numerous customer solutions on the Appian platform.

“We’re proud to have such a strong network of partnerships in the region to reach a wide range of customers and industries, offering tailored solutions and support for diverse use cases and needs,” Appian's APJ vice president of alliances Steve Gillett said.

“Our partners are a real asset to the local team, and we’re thrilled to recognise a handful of outstanding partners who have demonstrated a commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Appian's APJ partner awards for this year come months after it launched its new global partner program and opened an office in Sydney.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
accenture australia appian appian apj partner awards cloud connexia kpmg roboyo via appia wnsvuram

Partner Content

How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Thales $176 million Tesserent purchase a done deal

Thales $176 million Tesserent purchase a done deal
Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses
Aussie Broadband throws hat in the ring for Symbio

Aussie Broadband throws hat in the ring for Symbio
Cisco predicts healthy Australian managed services revenue until 2025

Cisco predicts healthy Australian managed services revenue until 2025

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?