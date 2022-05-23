Apple aiming to boost production outside China

By on
Apple aiming to boost production outside China

Apple Inc has told some of its contract manufacturers that it wants to increase production outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

India and Vietnam, which are already sites of Apple production, are among the countries short-listed by the company as alternatives, the report added.

Apple last month forecast bigger supply problems as COVID-19 lockdowns slowed production and demand in China.

The report said that Apple is citing China's strict anti-Covid policy and other reasons for its decision.

Apple declined to comment to WSJ and couldn't be immediately reached by Reuters on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple hardware

Partner Content

Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap
Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
JumpCloud targets ANZ zero trust explosion
JumpCloud targets ANZ zero trust explosion
5 essential digital transformation ideas
5 essential digital transformation ideas
Don't miss Australia&#8217;s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Don't miss Australia’s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

TPG launches G.Fast

TPG launches G.Fast
Barhead deploys new app to combat homelessness

Barhead deploys new app to combat homelessness
Telstra signs on as Opticomm RSP

Telstra signs on as Opticomm RSP
AWS honours top ANZ partners

AWS honours top ANZ partners

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?