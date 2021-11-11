Apple announces device management software service

By on
Apple announces device management software service

Apple on Wednesday announced a new subscription service aimed at helping small-business owners manage the Apple devices used by their employees, expected to rollout worldwide in 2022.

Business Essentials, as Apple is calling the service, is similar to management software that companies such as Microsoft or VMware sell to large business for setting up and keeping secure their fleets of phones, laptops and tablets.

However, Apple's version is simplified for businesses with between 50 and 500 employees with either a small IT department or none at all.

The service will cost between US$2.99 and US$12.99 per month per user depending on how many devices a business wants to manage for each employee and how much cloud storage the business wants.

Apple Business Essentials pricing details from website

For an additional monthly cost, Apple will also offer a service to repair or replace broken hardware at a business within four hours, though the company said it has not yet determined pricing for that service.

"Time is of the essence - for small businesses, it's one of their most valuable resources," Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of enterprise and education marketing, told Reuters in an interview. "As they start to grow, there are more demands on their time. And that can be in lieu of running the business doing the things they need to do."

Maribel Lopez, founder and principal analyst at Lopez Research, said the pairing of management software with a repair service subscription is unique in the industry.

"People are going to think that part doesn't matter, but I think they're underestimating the power of being able to get really good service," she said.

Apple said it will start testing Business Essentials in the United States on Wednesday, and it will be free until the service is finalised next year. Apple plans to expand it to other locations in the future, executives said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple device management services software

Partner Content

Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days

Sponsored Whitepapers

Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard

Most Read Articles

NBN Co adds 72 more suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co adds 72 more suburbs to fibre upgrade list
Telstra signs $1 billion Defence deal

Telstra signs $1 billion Defence deal
Partners say Microsoft&#8217;s new pricing punishes flexibility

Partners say Microsoft’s new pricing punishes flexibility
Google Cloud's Rhody Burton jumps to HashiCorp

Google Cloud's Rhody Burton jumps to HashiCorp

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?