Apple debuts Vision Pro mixed reality "spatial computer"

Apple has released its long-awaited virtual and augmented reality headset, the Vision Pro, showing off multiple usage scenerios for the device at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference.

In development for several years after Apple chief Tim Cook announced the company would embark on a foray into mixed reality, the Vision Pro goggles aim not to cut you off from the world, and will display your eyes through the EyeSight feature.

Users will be able to see a mixed reality world through 23 million pixel OLED displays at 4K resolution, and the Vision Pro features 12 cameras, five different sensors and can be operated with hand gestures.

Vision Pro is powered by Apple's in-house designed M2 chip, along with the newly developed R1 part, and uses a pocket-worn battery that's connected to the headset with a braided cable.

Battery life is said to be two hours; the device runs the visionOS operating system, with users being able to run iPhone and iPad apps from the App Store.

Apple Vision Pro/Supplied

The headset is switchable between virtual and augmented/immersive environments with an Watch like Digital Crown.

Apple is targeting several usage scenarios with Vision Pro, including entertainment, gaming, productivity, collaboration, education, industrial design and research.

At the WWDC launch, Apple invited Disney's Bob Iger onto the stage, saying the media company's entertainment content will be available for the Vision Pro when the headset goes on sale.

Microsoft's Office productivity will also work with Vision Pro, and users will be able to browse the web, view their photo and video libraries, and create an avatar or persona of themselves for FaceTime and other video calls, for other participants to see.

Support for Apple's Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad are built-in, and users can have "infinite screen real estate" the company said.

Apple is emphasisng the device's ability to represent the world in three dimensions, with spatial video and audio.

Billing the Vision Pro as a "spatial computer", Apple is positioning the headset as a competitor for high-resolution television sets which cannot display three dimensional content.

Rumours that Vision Pro would be a premium device turned out to be correct, with US pricing set to US$3499, with availability sometime in 2024.

Apple has yet to announce Vision Pro availability and pricing in Australia and New Zealand.