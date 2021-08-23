Apple device management vendor Jamf names Kieran O’Connor ANZ general manager

Kieran O’Connor (Jamf)

Apple enterprise management software vendor Jamf has appointed Kieran O’Connor as its general manager for Australia and New Zealand.

O’Connor replaces Jamie Davidson, who was country manager and regional sales manager for the region since 2013. Jamf said Davidson plans to move to rural alpine Victoria following his departure.

Based in Sydney, O’Connor will be responsible for driving regional business development and growth and expanding Jamf’s partner ecosystem.

“I’m excited about the market opportunity for Jamf in Australia and New Zealand following our acquisition of Wandera which will build on our existing capabilities to ensure today’s hybrid workforce can securely access the network resources they need while complying with organisational policies. This will provide new opportunities for our channel partners and carriers,” O’Connor said.

“At the same time, Apple’s new M1 processing capability will further enable us to propel the Mac platform to a wider business audience in the region and complement our feature functionality in Application Lifecycle Management, policies, filtering, and security capabilities.”

O’Connor joins Jamf in Australia from the vendor’s UK and Ireland business, where he was senior regional sales manager from 2018, and regional sales manager before that from 2014.

He also worked at Acronis UK in a number of sales and channel roles from 2007 to 2014, and Ingram Micro New Zealand from 2005 to 2007.

