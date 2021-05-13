Apple enterprise specialist Jamf to acquire security firm Wandera for US$400M

Apple device management software maker Jamf announced that it’s reached an agreement to acquire cloud and mobile security firm Wandera, in a move to enhance Jamf’s security solutions for enterprise customers.

Minneapolis-based Jamf disclosed that the price tag for the planned acquisition is US$400 million, which would make it the company’s largest acquisition to date.

The Wandera acquisition will help Jamf in its quest to “fill the gap between what users want and what the enterprise requires,” Jamf CEO Dean Hager said in a news release.

The combination of the two companies “will provide our customers a single source platform that handles deployment, Application Lifecycle Management, policies, filtering, and security capabilities across all Apple devices while delivering Zero Trust Network Access for all mobile workers,” Hager said in the release.

The acquisition follows Jamf’s completion of its initial public offering last July and continued growth as a public company--with revenue climbing 34 percent during the first quarter of 2021, year over year, to reach US$81.2 million.

Wandera, which has its U.S. headquarters in San Francisco and its EMEA headquarters in London, will bring security capabilities to Jamf including Zero Trust Network Access and mobile threat defense, the companies said. Other key Wandera capabilities include features around data policies, Jamf said.

All in all, the addition of Wandera’s technology will help to “ensure mobile workers can simply and safely access the network resources they need while complying with organizational policies and reducing mobile charges,” Jamf said in its news release.

Jamf’s acquisition of Wandera is expected to close during the third quarter of the year, and will be financed with cash on hand and debt, the company said.

With a focus on enabling Apple device usage within businesses, Jamf has seen strong growth in part through increased efforts with channel partners, company executives have told CRN.

Jamf‘s flagship product, Jamf Pro, is an enterprise mobility management offering for managing and securing Apple devices including Macs, iPhones and iPads.

This article originally appeared at crn.com