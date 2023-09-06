Apple increases 2Q23 PC marketshare in weak Aussie market

Analyst firm International Data Corporation's (IDC) latest numbers for Australian PC shipments in the second quarter of the year show that of the top five vendors, only Apple was able to substantially boost marketshare.

Despite a week market that declined 5.1 per cent overall in the quarter, Apple increased its share of PC shipments by 11.8 per cent, reaching 14.1 per cent of the total just over one million units.

HP Inc is at the top spot, having increased its PC marketshare by 1.2 per cent to 26.2 per cent.

Dell Technologies is number two at 19.8 per cent, after a 5.7 per cent fall, and Lenovo at number three with a 21 per cent drop in shipments.

Taiwan's Acer Group also saw a decline in shipments at 12.7 per cent, and now has 10.2 per cent marketshare.

For 2023, IDC expects the Australian PC market to fall by 11.1 per year-on-year.

This is due to the prevailing macro-economic situation, inflation and market uncertainty, IDC said.

IDC said the consumer segment fell by 13.6 per cent year-on-year in Australia, due to weakening purchase sentiment and rising cost of living.

However, the commercial segment saw modest, 2.6 per cent growth year-on-year, driven by increased demand from govnerment and education sectors, IDC said.

Chrome PCs in particular showed robust growth, with demand in the education secutor rising a healthy 20.6 per cent, IDC noted.

The analysts expect year end sales in the fourth quarter to bring some relief for vendors, with PC inventory to stabilise and an uptick in demand by the beginning of next year.