Apple launches buy now, pay later in the US

By on
Apple launches buy now, pay later in the US
Apple Pay Later
Apple

Apple has launched its buy now, pay later (BNPL) service in the United States, a move that is likely to disrupt the financial technology sector dominated by firms like Affirm Holdings and Swedish payments company Klarna.

First mooted in July last year, the service, Apple Pay Later, will allow users to split purchases into four payments spread over six weeks with no interest or fees, the company said.

Users can apply for loans between US$50 and US$1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay, according to the company.

"Apple Pay Later will absolutely wallop some of the other players," said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

"Other companies would've taken a look at Apple's announcement today because they are an ubiquitous name," Hewson said.

"This will take a bite out of the market share of other players," 

Hewson added that Apple Pay Later will be a disruptor as consumers are looking for the easiest way to get what they want, as their wallets have been stretched by inflation.

In 2020, pandemic-related lockdowns turned shoppers to online payment platforms, bolstering demand for fintech companies offering BNPL services, especially to millennials and Gen Z customers.

Digital payments behemoths including PayPal Holdings Inc and Block Inc have expanded into the sector through acquisitions, while Affirm went public in a multi-billion dollar listing. 

The sector's fortunes have since turned amid rising interest rates and red hot inflation, that have together dampened purchasing power and forced consumers to tighten their purse strings. 

Apple Pay is accepted by over 85 per cent of US retailers, the company said.

BNPL firm Affirm Holdings shares fell more than 7 per cent, while PayPal was down about 1.5 per cent in midday trading.

Apple Pay Later is enabled through the Mastercard Installments program, the company said, adding that Goldman Sachs was the issuer of the Mastercard payment credential.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple bnpl finance klarna mastercard

Partner Content

How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Latitude hack worsens, millions of driver licenses taken

Latitude hack worsens, millions of driver licenses taken
Willyama Services launches Cyber Traineeship Program

Willyama Services launches Cyber Traineeship Program
Accenture to make 19,000 employees redundant

Accenture to make 19,000 employees redundant
New HP Australia boss on turning laptop and printer sales into a &#8220;workplace experience discussion'

New HP Australia boss on turning laptop and printer sales into a “workplace experience discussion'

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?