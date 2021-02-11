Apple partners with TSMC to develop micro OLED displays for AR devices - Nikkei

Apple Inc has partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to develop micro OLED displays, which it plans to use in its upcoming augmented reality (AR) devices, Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday.

Apple is collaborating with TSMC, the sole supplier of iPhone processors, as micro OLED displays are far thinner, smaller and use less power, making them more suitable for use in wearable AR devices, the report said.

The displays under development are less than 1 inch in size, Nikkei added.

Bloomberg News in January reported that Apple was still working on underlying technologies for its AR glasses, codenamed N421. It said the product was several years away, citing sources, but added that Apple has previously targeted as early as 2023 to unveil it.

The micro OLED project with TSMC is currently at the trial production stage and will take several years to achieve mass production, according to Nikkei.

TSMC declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tags:
apple augmented reality finance oled tsmc

