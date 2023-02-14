Apple says zero day bug might have been exploited

By on
Apple says zero day bug might have been exploited

Apple has released security fixes for iPhones, Macs and iPads after the discovery of a new vulnerability affecting the devices, which the company said “may have been actively exploited.”

The company has released iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1 and macOS Ventura 13.2.1 in response to the discovery of the WebKit vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-23529.

In its notes on the vulnerability, Apple said that “processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution.”

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the company said.

The flaw affects iPhone models as far back as iPhone 8, Macs running macOS Ventura and numerous iPad models.

The vulnerability has been characterised as a type confusion issue, which was addressed through improved checks Apple said.

It was discovered by an anonymous researcher, according to the company.

The security fixes also address a kernel vulnerability (CVE-2023-23514) in iOS, iPadOS and macOS Ventura that was discovered by researchers at Google Project Zero, and a shortcuts vulnerability (CVE-2023-23522) in macOS Ventura.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
apple exploits ipad iphone mac security ventura

Partner Content

In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Citrix launches simplified partner program

Citrix launches simplified partner program
Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president

Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president
A deep dive into Dell&#8217;s 2023 partner program refresh

A deep dive into Dell’s 2023 partner program refresh
Dell announces big executive reshuffle after layoffs

Dell announces big executive reshuffle after layoffs

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?