Apple steps up environmental efforts

By on
Apple steps up environmental efforts

Apple said it would use only recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025 as a part of its efforts to make all its products carbon neutral by the end of the decade.

Magnets in Apple devices will use recycled rare earth elements, and in-house designed printed circuit boards will use recycled tin soldering and gold plating, the company said.

Apple is pushing to become carbon neutral through its entire supply chain and the life cycle of every product by 2030.

It also doubled its financial commitment to a fund it had established two years ago to invest in projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere. 

Last week however, Apple said it had pulled out of a large-scale wind farm project in Upper Burdekin, Queensland.

Deadly, forced child labour to extract cobalt

In the past, several tech companies have been accused of being complicit in the death of children in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) forced to mine cobalt, a critical material in the batteries used in most consumer electronics.

Most cobalt is produced as a by-product of copper or nickel mining, but artisanal miners in southern Congo exploit deposits near the surface that are rich in cobalt.

A quarter of all cobalt used in Apple products came from recycled material in 2022, up from 13 percent a year earlier, Apple said.

It now sources over two-thirds of all aluminum, nearly three-quarters of all rare earths, and more than 95 percent of all tungsten in its products from recycled material.

In talks to make MacBooks in Thailand

Separately, Nikkei reported that Apple is in talks with original equpment manufacturers to make MacBook laptops in Thailand.

Quoting unnamed sources said to be involved in the talks, Nikkei said they are suppliers that already have manufacturing complexes in the South East Asian nation.

Apple is already mass producing its Apple Watch in Thailand for more than a year, Nikkei said.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

At least 18 suppliers including Compal Electronics Inc, Sony Group Corp and Western Digital Corp have operations in Thailand, according to Apple's latest supplier list.

Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China, where strict COVID-19 curbs disrupted Foxconn's biggest iPhone factory last year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple iphone mac strategy

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Defence to refresh ICT services panel

Defence to refresh ICT services panel
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight
The state of the MSP in 2023

The state of the MSP in 2023

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?