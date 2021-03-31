Apple to host developers event online again

By on
Apple to host developers event online again

Apple said on Tuesday it would host its annual developers' conference in an online-only format for the second year in a row, from June 7 to June 11, as COVID-19 cases rise in the United States.

The iPhone maker's Worldwide Developers Conference, usually held in San Jose, California with more than 5,000 people attending, was moved completely online for the first time in June last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple said the event will be streamed for free again on its developer app or website.

The United States surpassed 30 million total cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and the seven-day average of new cases was slightly less than 60,000 per day, according to officials of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple developers digital

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

5 cool Microsoft Teams features you need to know about

5 cool Microsoft Teams features you need to know about
Experts on what aged care IT providers should consider

Experts on what aged care IT providers should consider
Telstra's channel chief to depart

Telstra's channel chief to depart
Aruba's ClearPass gets a Silver Peak boost

Aruba's ClearPass gets a Silver Peak boost
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?