Apple updates 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple on Monday announced the MacBook Pro update that many users have been waiting for--a 13-inch model with a redesigned keyboard and greater available RAM.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2020 keeps the form factor of previous models but brings updates to key internal specs while also swapping its keyboard design.

The update only includes options for a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar.

What follows are five things to know about Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Keyboard

The "Magic Keyboard" design now available in the 13-inch MacBook Pro uses a scissor mechanism and offers 1 mm of key travel for improved typing comfort and a more-stable feel. Apple has also added a much-requested physical escape key.

The introduction of the Magic Keyboard to the 13-inch MacBook Pro marks the end of the troubled "butterfly" keyboard design, featured on previous versions of the notebook and prone to failures. Apple has released a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a new MacBook Air featuring the Magic Keyboard since November.

Processor

The 13-inch MacBook Pro will offer both eighth-gen and 10th-gen Intel Core processors to choose from. Configurations will top out at the quad-core, 10th-gen Core i7 (with a clock speed of up to 4.1GHz).

Meanwhile, Apple is promising up to 80 percent faster graphics performance with the new 13-inch MacBook Pro via integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

For the eighth-gen processors, both dual-core Core i5 and quad-core Core i7 options are available.

RAM

Perhaps an even bigger upgrade with the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is around the memory options. The notebook now offers a 32 GB RAM configuration--the first time this much RAM has been offered on a 13-inch MacBook (and another widely requested option by power users).

Apple is also releasing configurations with 16 GB of faster memory--at 3733MHz, versus 2133MHz RAM at the lower configurations.

Storage

On internal storage, Apple has doubled the amount offered on the entry-level model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, with the starting level of storage now at 256 GB.

Apple is also offering a wide range of other storage configurations--including 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB or 4 TB.

Price And Availability

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available to order online today, and will be available from authorized resellers later this week, Apple said.

Pricing starts at $1,999 for the entry-level model with 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and a dual-core, eighth-gen Core i5 processor.

A wide variety of other configuration options are available based on the CPU, RAM and storage. For a model with 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage and a quad-core, 10th-gen Core i7 chip, users will pay $4,199.

This article originally appeared at crn.com