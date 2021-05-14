Application management vendor vArmour unveils big plans for global channel program

Application management software vendor vArmour is planning to revamp their channel program and scale it globally, creating a new global head of channel alliances role to oversee it.

Louise Cooke was appointed to the role. Her remit will be to build and run the vRM Global Channel Program to support channel partners globally and address their unique client needs, the company said.

“Louise's role is brand new to lead the channel alliances globally. It's exciting to have an experienced industry executive in Louise join our team to grow the channel alliances,” vArmour ANZ channel manager Matt George said.

Alongside the launch of the vRM Global Channel Program, vArmour will also be expanding engagement with partners like The Missing Link, Telstra and Neurva Solutions.

George also stated that the company is also looking to bring on DXC and Deloitte shortly.

Cooke asserted that a year from now, vArmour will have met her goals for the vRM program, being managed locally, supportive of certification and measured for partner-initiated growth.

“All that partners want is clarity on your message and why customers buy vArmour. In other words, what business problem are we solving, and how effectively do we do that? This is what we will be providing to the channel: clarity of message and method,” Cooke said.

“vArmour also offers partners a “healthy” pricing model. That enables them to make a good margin for their own business through partnership with vArmour. Channel is a team sport at vArmour, and everyone is prepared to help achieve this. With a clear vision and the dedication to see it through, we will reach those goals and then some.”

“Relationships are our cornerstone at vArmour, and Louise is the best person to help us expand what’s possible for our enterprise customers,” vArmour alliances senior vice president Kate Kuehn said of Cooke’s appointment.

“Her exceptional background will be instrumental in taking vArmour to another level. As Louise leads our team in building our global channel program, we will be even better positioned to help our customers face down today’s attack surface with a strategic, relationship-based security model.”