AppOmni appoints Aquion as first APAC distie

US-based SaaS security management vendor AppOmni has appointed Sydney software solutions distributor Aquion as its first channel distributor in the Asia-pacific region.

AppOmni’s solutions provide SaaS data access visibility, management, and security to prevent security gaps and data leakage exposure.

The vendor is backed by the venture capital arms of Cisco, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Scale.

“I believe this collaboration will help our mutual customers to perform continuous security posture management, and ensure their organisations are well protected," Aquion chief operating officer Richard Thomas said.

"This partnership will help expand our market reach, tap into potential customer engagements, and build a cybersecurity service around our unrivaled offering in the marketplace," AppOmni’s regional sales director for APAC Andrew Simbaqueba said.

AppOmni and Aquion expect SaaS security solutions will become increasingly important due to increased SaaS spending by enterprises, expected to reach $195 billion by the end of 2023, according to Gartner.

In April 2023, Aquion was appointed as the second Aussie distributor for enterprise IT solutions vendor GFI software.

