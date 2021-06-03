Apptio names first ANZ channel chief

Technology business management and cost optimisation software vendor Apptio has appointed Marie Nalty as its first channel chief for Australia and New Zealand.

Nalty assumes the newly created role of alliances and channels manager for Australia and New Zealand as part of Apptio’s strategy to double down investment in its local partner business.

Apptio said it was expanding its partner community to meet demand related to agile and cloud migration support, related to its recent acquisition of Targetprocess and launch of its new cloud migration solution, Cloudability Shift. The company is also working more closely with AWS.

In her new role, Nalty is tasked to lead Apptio's engagement with partners and work with customers on IT financial management, cloud migration and cost optimisation, and enterprise agile planning.

“We view partners as critical to our strategy for growth and delivering strategic business outcomes for our customers. We are committed to work closely with our strategic partners and support them to gain expertise around Apptio solutions to help customers maximise return on their technology and cloud investments,” Apptio APAC vice president and general manager Ben Allard said.

“The combination of Marie’s extensive understanding of the A/NZ partner community and proven expertise in building, reinvigorating, and expanding partner services offerings will be key to achieving this.”

Nalty most recently worked at HPE as Pointnext Partner Business Manager, a role she held from 2017 to December 2020. Other stints include channel roles at Stibo Systems, Western Union Business Solutions, Websense, Oracle and Sun Microsystems.

Speaking on her appointment, Nalty said, “Partners are tied directly to customer transformation projects – particularly in areas like government and financial services where their expertise is crucial to drive technology-enabled business strategies.”

“Cost efficiency is among the top priority for CIOs and business leaders alike today, and Apptio provides partners with solutions to supporting the planning, execution and ongoing tracking of benefits associated with technology investments, including the surge in cloud initiatives on both sides of the ditch.”