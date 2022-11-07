Apptio names UiPath’s Mark West as regional VP for ANZ

Technology business management and cost optimisation software vendor Apptio has appointed former UiPath ANZ RVP Mark West as regional VP for Australia and New Zealand.

In the newly created position, West will be responsible for evolving Apptio’s go-to-market strategy within the local market, helping organisations to manage cloud costs and budget waste. With a strong focus on growth, West will optimise new and existing relationships with ANZ’s largest banks, retailers, telcos, and federal and state government agencies, alongside Apptio’s partner ecosystem.

Based in Sydney, West will report to Apptio’s vice president APAC Tarun Kumar Kalra.

West specialises in SaaS and joins Apptio with more than 20 years of technology industry experience, with the last 12 in senior leadership roles. Previously, he worked at UiPath as regional vice president ANZ from 2019 to 2022 and at AppDynamics as regional sales director from 2018 to 2019. He also worked at Concur as ANZ regional sales director from 2014 to 2017 and at NetSuite as regional sales director from 2013 to 2014.

“Apptio has great people, great technology, and an impressive customer base in Australia and New Zealand. Joining the company gives me the opportunity to directly influence local organisations’ ability to overcome financial headaches with quantifiable results, and the ability to impact a broad range of stakeholders, including business, technology and finance leaders,” West said.

Kumar Kalra said, “The ANZ market continues to maintain its strategic position in technology maturity and evolution curve with CIOs and CFOs of leading organisation continuing to emphasise the importance of technology spend visibility and accountability.”

“The rapid shift of business-critical workloads to public clouds is further driving the need for greater cost transparency and optimisation. We continue to witness encouraging demand and traction in this market, and Mark will be crucial at this phase of our growth.”

In ANZ, Apptio works with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ANZ, KPMG, Telstra, eHealth NSW, Transport for NSW, Woolworths Group, and Coles.