By on
Aquion adds infrastructure monitoring vendor Nagios Enterprises

IT infrastructure monitoring vendor Nagios Enterprises has appointed Sydney-based Aquion as its newest master distributor for Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Nagios’ platform offers monitoring and alerting services for servers, switches, applications and services to help identify and resolve IT infrastructure problems before they affect critical business processes.

Some of the offerings include its flagship XI platform, log monitoring, management and analysis application Nagios Log Server, network flow data analysis solution Nagios Network Analyzer, Nagios Fusion and Nagios Core.

The vendor said the appointment is part of a strategy to expand its global partner base while also providing existing partners with more ready to access support and vertical expertise.

“Our partnership with Aquion is a milestone for Nagios as we further establish our global presence through leading distributors,” Nagios chief executive David Gagne said.

“Aquion’s focus on network infrastructure and data security aligns well with our own mission. We’re excited to expand our partnership with them and bring the power of Nagios to Australasia.”

The appointment as master distributor comes after Aquion has acted as an informal representative for Nagios in ANZ over the past few years, with some current staff already specialised in the vendor’s product offerings.

An Aquion spokesperson told CRN the company is investing "heavily" as part of its growth, focusing on adding new vendors and growing its staff.

Aquion chief operating officer Richard Thomas said, “Aquion is delighted to further expand our partnership with Nagios in the region. This partnership complements our existing, market-leading portfolio, and offers some compelling opportunities to partners and resellers in Australia, New Zealand & Singapore.”

“We see a great opportunity for Nagios and our partners in the region, with significant demand coming from partners interested in joining our program. We aim to provide a platform for our network of software publishers and channel partners to achieve efficiency and growth through leveraging our knowledge, experience and relationships.”

