Aquion tapped as new ANZ distributor for Infragistics

Infragistics has named Sydney-based software solutions distributor Aquion as its newest distributor for Australia.

Infragistics will be the newest addition to Aquion’s DevOps software portfolio. Infragistics provides enterprise UI controls and UX design-development collaboration tools with Indigo.Design, which Infragistics said in a statement would help Aquion’s partners build business apps.

Aquion's chief operating officer and chief financial officer Richard Thomas said “Aquion is proud to partner with Infragistics, whose tools for user interface development and multi-platform enterprise software products accelerate application design and development.”

“Infragistics is a key pillar in the ongoing expansion of our software development distribution practice.”

The US-based global enterprise software specialist provider said that Aquion was selected because the distributor represents products that are used by more than 16 million developers, testers and operations engineers at over 32,000 organisations.

“We chose Aquion to distribute and support our enterprise software tools in Australasia because they have a long history of delivering high business value and technical expertise for business-critical software solution providers,” Infragistics chief executive officer and founder Dean Guida said.

“This partnership will make our enterprise-ready application design and development toolkits available to customers throughout the APAC region seeking to accelerate software design and development.”

Infragistics Australasia regional manager Luke Hijikata

As part of the company's push to expand its channel base in the Asia Pacific, Infragistics also hired Auckland-based Luke Hijikata as its Australasia regional manager.

Guida said Hijikata was hired as Infragistics’ Australasia regional manager because of his extensive experience in leadership roles for large New Zealand-based ICT providers.

“Luke brings extensive experience to our team as a manager and technical lead at one of the largest ICT providers in the region. We are pleased to welcome him as a senior leader focused on delivering value to our customers and we are delighted to have him spearhead our Australasia office.”

The Auckland-based ICT professional has two decades of experience working for companies such as IT Assist NZ, Computerland, Spark, Essentially Group and Kick-Off.