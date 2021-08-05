Aqura Technologies scores $3.7 million in contracts with mining giant BHP

Network solutions and services provider Aqura Technologies has been awarded contracts worth $3.7 million with mining company BHP Western Australian Iron Ore (WAIO).

Aqura has been tapped to upgrade and extend the technology and communications infrastructure at sites around Newman, a township in the Pilbara region of Western Australia to upgrade the in-room wi-fi for BHP WAIO accommodation, Aqura parent company Veris stated in an ASX release.

It will involve the design, procurement and construction of point-to-point microwave, DOCSIS and fibre-optic infrastructure. The first phase of the project began at the end of FY21 and is expected to wrap up in November this year.

Aqura has worked with BHP WAIO in the past, upgrading its regional technology infrastructure to enable connectivity between its operational and support sites.

In addition, Aqura secured an extension of its Master Services Agreement with BHP for a further 12-month period.

“Aqura’s market-leading service offering of strong commercials, technology capability and the quality and safety focus of Aqura’s field delivery team have all contributed strongly to the award of these contracts,” said Aqura Technologies chief executive Travis Young.

“It is very pleasing to be able to leverage the market leading skills of our in-house team to weave together a rich tapestry of technologies that will ensure an enhanced user experience for BHP’s employees.

“The upgrades will provide a solid foundation for current and future users to access reliable and high-quality communications whilst working for extended periods in very remote areas. These technologies are increasingly recognised by mine operators as critical to the health and wellbeing of the workforces that service these operations.”