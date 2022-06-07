ArchTIS adds i-Sprint to its channel partner program

ArchTIS has added identity and transaction software protection provider i-Sprint Innovations to its channel partner program to resell archTIS’ NC Protect to customers in the Asia Pacific region.

NC Protect provides data-centric security across Microsoft 365 applications including SharePoint Online, Office, OneDrive, Exchange and Teams, as well as SharePoint on-premises, Yammer and file shares.

NC Protect scored a spot on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace and Azure Government Marketplace last month.

The Canberra-based ASX-listed vendor said in an announcement that the partnership would allow i-Sprint to use NC Protect solutions to support enterprise, government and defence clients in Asia Pacific and to securely access and collaborate on sensitive and classified data.

ArchTIS Asia Pacific general manager Matthew Kluken said he was excited to help i-Sprint expand its data security solutions portfolio and offerings for the financial services industry and other security-sensitive organizations with NC Protect.

“We have quickly shown how i-Sprint can empower their customers to safeguard sensitive and confidential information with our first new joint client. We would also like to thank Austrade who was fundamental in facilitating the partnership.”

ArchTIS chief operating officer Kurt Mueffelmann said i-Sprint had also secured its first NC Protect customer to secure Microsoft 365 files under the Microsoft IP-Co Sell Program.

“The addition of i-Sprint as a strong partner in Singapore, along with an immediate customer win, validates archTIS’ global strategy to develop key partners with existing customers looking to enhance their security with data-centric solutions.”

“As a Microsoft Co-sell win, it also creates partner-to-partner linkage with Microsoft for a joint customer needing to extend the ability to secure access and file sharing using NC Protect for M365.”

i-Sprint vice president and chief technology officer Albert Ching said that by partnering with archTIS, i-Sprint would be able to provide advanced information protection and secure collaboration for Microsoft 365 and file sharing solutions in Asia Pacific markets.

“Companies are providing a remote or hybrid working arrangement for employees. Collaboration and sharing of files have become the normal way of doing work. We see a demand from our customers and markets for a solution to protect such work norms."