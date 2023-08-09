archTIS named NetApp preferred partner

Canberra cybersecurity ISV archTIS has been named a preferred partner by NetApp and has also joined the vendor’s technology alliance program.

archTIS’s NC Protect information protection software integrates with NetApp’s ONTAP data management platform.

“Security remains a top priority across defence and enterprises alike."

"Customers are looking for solutions that help fill gaps and enhance their existing technology investments and systems,” archTIS global chief operation officer Kurt Mueffelmann said.

“NC Protect’s validated integration allows NetApp’s 10,000 customers to augment sensitive data discovery, labelling, access and protection capabilities with data-centric ABAC policies using a proven solution trusted by leading defence agencies and enterprises alike.”

archTIS’s NC Protect automates the discovery, classification and protection of sensitive information. It integrates with ONTAP through its Windows file shares.

The product is also a NetApp field validated third-party solution for data protection and security.

Last month, archTIS said it had licensed NC Protect and NC Encrypt to the Bank of Finland, an existing customer.

The security vendor has picked up contracts for Defence in recent times.