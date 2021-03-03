ArchTIS targets US Govt contracts with new initiative

Canberra-based security ISV ArchTIS is making a huge play for the US market in an effort to leverage its recent acquisition of Nucleus Cyber.

To capture a share of the increased government demand for advanced information protection solutions, the company is launching a dedicated federal sales and channel practice in the United States.

Founded in 2006, ArchTIS creates solutions for secure sharing and collaboration of sensitive data. It provides Kojensi, its own platform for secure global sharing of sensitive data, as well as solutions from recently acquired Nucleus Cyber and partner vendors Axiomatics and Appsian.

“ArchTIS and its subsidiary Nucleus Cyber provide advanced data-centric information security solutions to enforce the secure collaboration of classified and top-secret information between government agencies, defence and their suppliers - anywhere,” ArchTIS US president and global chief operating officer Kurt Mueffelmann explained.

“Increased demand for secure collaboration solutions and rising nation-state threats have created a need to expand our team and establish a US Federal and Defense Sales and Channel practice to build on the company’s success in Australian defence agencies and supply chain markets.”

Kojensi uses attribute-based access control, meaning access to documents is based on the specific attributes of the user, such as clearance level, country, or organisation. Nucleus Cyber’s NC Protect product provides enhanced security for third-party file sharing applications, such as Sharepoint, Teams and Dropbox.

As part of this new initiative, former US Army Ranger and federal sales specialist Bill Kalogeros has joined archTIS as the federal and defence industry base director. Retired US Air Force Reserve senior officer and former strategic advisor to the US Air Force Secretary and the US Chief of Staff Riley Repko will also serve as a strategic consultant.

Nucleus Cyber was awarded a contract renewal with the Australian Department of Defence in January of this year, which followed an ArchTIS contract win in September 2020 for $4.2 million.