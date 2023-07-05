archTIS to supply Bank of Finland with access control software

Security software vendor archTIS has been picked by the Bank of Finland to provide dynamic access and data protection solutions.

The Finnish reserve bank is an existing archTIS customer, and the new agreement is said to be worth $235,291 in contract value, the ASX-listed vendor said.

As part of the agreement, archTIS, based in Canberra, will licence its NC Protect and NC Encrypt software.

These replace the archTIS cp.Protect offerings that BoF has been using.

NC Protect was picked by BoF to defend against insider threats in Sharepoint 2019 and SE, archTIS said.

"Organisations, particularly across Europe, are increasingly looking for independent encryption key management for their Microsoft 365 applications and SharePoint on-premises environments to maintain digital sovereignty and add data-centric protection to combat insider threats," archTIS global chief operating officer Kurt Meuffelman said.

In June last year, archTIS was awarded a $7 million contract extension by Defence for the security vendor's information collaboration platform.

archTIS also licensed NC Protect to Defence in September 2022, and in January this year picked up a work order with KPMG's KTech, also for Defence.