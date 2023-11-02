archTIS wins $528,000 BAE Systems Maritime Australia contract

BAE Systems Maritime Australia (BAESMA) has engaged Canberra's archTIS to build a product demonstrator for secure collaboration and integration capability, to be delivered by the end of this year.

The contract with BAESMA is worth $528,000, ASX-listed archTIS said.

Adelaide headquartered BAESMA was picked in 2018 to build nine Hunter class guided missile frigates for the Royal Australian Navy, a $45 billion project originally that now faces a government review next year.

The company is digitising the Australian Defence shipbuilding process for Industry 4.0 capability, and archTIS said the product demonstrator it's been contracted to deliver plays a part in supporting that goal.

“This is our first opportunity to work and demonstrate our capabilities with Australia’s largest defence prime, BAE Systems Australia," archTIS managing director Daniel Lai said.

"I am pleased that our unique value proposition, secure sharing and collaboration of data has been recognised by BAE Systems Australia in trusting us with this deliverable,." Lai added.

"Securely sharing and collaborating on sensitive information is one of the major challenges that Industry 4.0 needs to resolve to unlock the benefits that digital technologies can bring to the manufacturing industry, especially in the defence industry," he said.

The contract win follows existing work by archTIS for Defence, including a $7 million contract to supply its Kojensi secure information collaboration platform for the departent.