archTIS wins $528,000 BAE Systems Maritime Australia contract

By on
archTIS wins $528,000 BAE Systems Maritime Australia contract

BAE Systems Maritime Australia (BAESMA) has engaged Canberra's archTIS to build a product demonstrator for secure collaboration and integration capability, to be delivered by the end of this year.

The contract with BAESMA is worth $528,000, ASX-listed archTIS said.

Adelaide headquartered BAESMA was picked in 2018 to build nine Hunter class guided missile frigates for the Royal Australian Navy, a $45 billion project originally that now faces a government review next year.

The company is digitising the Australian Defence shipbuilding process for Industry 4.0 capability, and archTIS said the product demonstrator it's been contracted to deliver plays a part in supporting that goal.

“This is our first opportunity to work and  demonstrate our capabilities with Australia’s largest defence prime, BAE Systems Australia," archTIS managing director Daniel Lai said.

"I am pleased that our unique value proposition, secure sharing and collaboration of data has  been recognised by BAE Systems Australia in trusting us with this deliverable,." Lai added.

"Securely sharing and collaborating on sensitive information is one of the major challenges that Industry 4.0 needs to resolve to unlock the benefits that digital technologies can bring to the  manufacturing industry, especially in the defence industry," he said.

The contract win follows existing work by archTIS for Defence, including a $7 million contract to supply its Kojensi secure information collaboration platform for the departent.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
archtis bae systems maritime australia collaboration

Partner Content

How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security
How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How MSP security value-adds keep SMB clients coming back for more
How MSP security value-adds keep SMB clients coming back for more
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds

Sponsored Whitepapers

A comprehensive to Security Operations Center (SOC) maturity levels
A comprehensive to Security Operations Center (SOC) maturity levels
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Announcing the 2023 CRN Fast50 companies!

Announcing the 2023 CRN Fast50 companies!
What Microsoft's $5b investment in Australia will bring

What Microsoft's $5b investment in Australia will bring
Data#3 recognised for Microsoft Surface prowess

Data#3 recognised for Microsoft Surface prowess
Broadcom misses VMware deal closing date

Broadcom misses VMware deal closing date

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?