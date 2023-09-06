Arctic Wolf expands ANZ security portfolio

Security vendor Arctic Wolf has announced the launch of its incident response offering in Australia and New Zealand.

Arctic Wolf Incident Response serves as a go-to partner for cyber insurance companies and the channel community who are looking for an incident response team to assist their clients during a cyber incident.

The offering is powered by the security operations and threat intelligence data derived from the globally deployed Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, which is used by over 3,000 organisations worldwide.

Arctic Wolf's Incident Response JumpStart Retainer offers a subscription-based model and a 60-minute response guarantee. Artic Wolf also offers flat-fee incident response engagements.

“While no organisation plans to experience a cyber incident, the sophisticated capabilities of modern threat actors mean it is essential for IT and security leaders across the globe to have multiple pathways to ensure they can rapidly respond to a cyber emergency to minimise impact and operational downtime,” Scott Holewinski, senior vice president and general manager, incident response, Arctic Wolf said.

“By bringing Arctic Wolf’s incident response offerings to both the EMEA and ANZ regions, our customers and partners will now have access to Arctic Wolf’s complete portfolio of solutions that spans the entire security operations allowing them to drive down both the likelihood and impact of cyberattacks so that they can effectively put an end to cyber risk.”

The Artic Wolf Partner Program includes more than 1,100 solution providers worldwide.

