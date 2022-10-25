Arctic Wolf expands security ops sales to ANZ

US-based cybersecurity company Arctic Wolf has announced the launch of its security operations portfolio in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Founded in 2012, Arctic Wolf provides managed detection and response, managed risk, and managed security awareness capabilities delivered as part of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud.

The company’s platform is used by over 3,000 organisations, from small and medium sized business to large enterprises.

Arctic Wolf talks up its partner-centric market model, which includes more than 1,100 solution providers worldwide, including REDD in Australia. Its selling points include simplicity, ease of use, and accessibility to security operations.

Earlier this month, Arctic Wolf closed a $401 million funding round led by investor Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital, as well as other investors such as Viking Global Investors and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

In the past year, Arctic Wolf has doubled its headcount due to its expansion into new global markets, including South Africa, Benelux and the Nordics. This follows the opening its EMEA headquarters in England and its first European security operations centre in Germany.

“As organisations struggle with the challenges of the modern threat landscape, we continue to see strong customer demand across the globe for our cloud-based platform and the positive cybersecurity outcomes it delivers,” Arctic Wolf chief sales officer Steve Craig said.

“We are excited to bring our portfolio of security operations solutions to the business and channel communities of Australia and New Zealand and look forward to working with them to end cyber risk,” Craig said.

REDD chief executive officer and co-founder Brad Ferris said, “Arctic Wolf and its portfolio of security operations solutions are the ideal fit for our customers looking to improve their security outcomes across the entire cybersecurity framework”.

“Recent high profile security breaches in Australia have brought security conversations to be front of mind for executives and employees alike across the country. We are proud to be their first partner in the ANZ region and be able to bring robust security solutions to our clients”.