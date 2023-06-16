Arctic Wolf honours local partners

Arctic Wolf honours local partners
Queensland managed service provider REDD and outsourced IT company Working Technology have been recognised by Arctic Wolf at the security vendor's first Partner Jam Event for Australia and New Zealand, held on June 8 in Sydney.

REDD took out the Alpha Partner of the Year award, and Working Technology was named Pack Hunter of the Year.

Arctic Wolf regional director of Australia and New Zealand David Hayes congratuled both REDD and Working Technology for their outstanding work.

The security vendor said it has now over 30 partners across Australia and New Zealand, with a team of 20 in the region, nine months after it opened local operations.

Arctic Wolf provides managed detection and response and other cyber security offerings.

It was founded in 2012, by Brian NeSmith, Kim Tremblay, Sam McLane, Matthew Thurston.

Co-founder NeSmith was the chief executive of Blue Coat Systems which was bought by Symantec, now owned by Broadcom, in 2016 for US$4.7 billion.

 

