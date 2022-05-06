Arinco names new head of services

Arinco names new head of services
Mitch Bagan (Arinco)

Melbourne-based Microsoft specialist Arinco has appointed Mitch Bagan as its new Managed Services Principal.

Bagan will be charged with leading and developing the solution provider's Cloud Operations and Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) teams.

He joins the 2021 Fast50 No. 1 from Deloitte, where he was an Ops Director in the DevOps engineering team. Prior to that, he was an Operations Manager at Microsoft partner Mexia, which was acquired by Deloitte in 2018.

Arinco has branded its service capability a “CoOps model” and said partnering and co-operating cloud-native platforms with customers was the key to success.

“After joining Arinco it was immediate to me that the culture here is amazing, and that the business’ values align with my values,” Bagan said.

“By focusing on the customer first, hiring like-minded people that are truly experts at what they do, and equipping them with the resources and support to succeed, we can truly concentrate on delivering customer value and enabling their success for digital initiatives,”

“Our services utilise industry best practices and cultures such as Automation, Lean, ITIL, DevOps and SRE.”

Arinco founder David Lee said, “We have seen customers wanting to focus on their core business and abstract away the complexities of delivering technology and are therefore requiring support for their applications and systems.

“They are looking for a trusted partner they can work with, integrated into their team.

“Having a solid CoOps partnership with our customers differentiates us from many traditional Managed Service providers because we are able to embed ourselves in teams and collaborate more effectively to drive continuous improvement initiatives, with a focus on automation at the core.”

Earlier this year, Arinco exec Paul Maggs participated in a CRN Boardroom Impact session on EDR which also sought views from other partners including Step FWD IT, CT Group, and CrossPoint Technology Solutions and Boutique systems. 

Maggs said the data collected during endpoint detection and response provides fertile raw material to apply AI to cyber security.

