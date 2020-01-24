Arista reportedly buys Big Switch Networks

By on
Arista reportedly buys Big Switch Networks

Networking giant Arista Networks has scooped up software-defined networking specialist Big Switch Networks, according to a new report.

The reported deal would mark Arista's biggest acquisition to date, according to sources familiar with the deal in a report published by SDXCentral.

A spokesperson for Arista said the company had "no comment" on the reported deal. CRN reached out to Big Switch for comment on the reported acquisition but did not hear back before publication time.

Ryan Koontz, an analyst for Rosenblatt's global tech research group, said that a deal between the two companies would make sense. Big Switch is known for its Big Cloud Fabric, its next-generation data center switching fabric that offers network automation and visibility for software-defined data centers and cloud-native applications. The company is also known for its Big Monitoring Fabric, which provides hybrid cloud visibility and security.

An acquisition could help Arista compete against one of its most formidable competitors, Cisco Systems, in the multi-cloud space.

Big Switch does 100 percent of its business through the channel and the company's CEO told CRN in 2019 that Big Switch was "growing like a weed" at a clip of more than 80 percent year over year from 2015 to 2018.

Arista in 2018 snapped up cloud-managed WiFi firm Mojo Networks for an undisclosed amount.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
acquisitions arista big switch networks finance networking softwaredefined networks

Most Read Articles

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point
Veeam &#8216;streamlines&#8217; channel by replacing Tech Data with Dicker Data

Veeam ‘streamlines’ channel by replacing Tech Data with Dicker Data
AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region

AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region
AWS slashes DR prices by 80 percent

AWS slashes DR prices by 80 percent
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?