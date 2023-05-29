Arm rolls out new smartphone chip design

Arm on today rolled out new chip technology for mobile devices, with Taiwan smartphone chip maker MediaTek saying it will be using it for its next-generation product.

MediaTek, a longtime supplier of low- and mid-tier smart phone chips, has been pushing into the market to supply chips for premium smartphones, once dominated by rival Qualcomm, which has been in a legal battle with Arm since last year over chip licensing agreements.

In Arm's announcement of the new products, MediaTek said the new chips will help improve the performance of its next-generation smartphones.

Arm sells blueprints chip designers use to build their own hardware.

It is launching Immortalis-G720, a chip for video image processing and AI applications, and the Cortex-X4, a processor that would be the brains of the mobile device at Taiwan's Computex conference.

Arm said both new chips have 15 per cent better performance than their previous generations, and the Cortex-X4 uses 40 per cent less power, key for smartphones that need to keep battery use time long.

The chip designer also said it has "taped out" the Cortex-X4 at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which means it had a part manufactured at the factory.

This is an expensive process usually done by chip designers that sell the final part.

Asked by Reuters during a briefing if the tape out meant Arm was making a chip to sell instead of its long-time business model of providing the blueprint to foundries, Chris Bergey, the general manager of Arm's Client Line of Business, said this was a step it sometimes takes to help test out new manufacturing technology for customers.

"Arm is not in the business of selling chips. That's not what we do," he said.

Last month the Financial Times reported that Arm was developing its own chip to showcase the capabilities of its designs.

Arm said the Cortex-X4 was taped out on TSMC's 3 nanometre N3E process and said it was an industry first.