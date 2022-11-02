ARMA International and RIMPA Global form 7,000-member information governance consortium

ARMA International and RIMPA Global form 7,000-member information governance consortium

Australian records management, information management, and information governance professionals are being promised new certification and education opportunities from a new global information governance body.

The Records and Information Management Professionals Australasia (RIMPA Global) and ARMA International are forming an international consortium to act as a global voice of information governance.

The two bodies have a collective 7,000 members, which will gain “education and certifications, access to reciprocal resources including communities and professional development, and advocacy for the information management and information governance profession,” according to the consortium.

Established in 1969, RIMPA is the longest serving body for information management professionals in the southern hemisphere, serving over 2,000 professionals and organisations in the private sector, commonwealth, federal, state and local governments. The organisation sets industry standards and fosters professional development across business sectors and educational institutions. RIMPA has active branches and chapters in all states and territories in Australia and New Zealand.

RIMPA has strategic alliances with the Information Governance ANZ, Institute of Managers and Leaders, Australian Library and Information Association, Australian Society of Archivist and Leadership Through Data.

Formed in 1955, ARMA represents almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members include records management, information management, and information governance professionals. ARMA provides them with resources, tools, and training to effectively manage records and information within an information governance framework.

The two organisations announced their partnership in April. ARMA International executive director Nathan Hughes stated that the “new body is vital to Advocate for the industry and build a global community for the information management profession”.

“By bolstering thought leadership, supporting the career advancement of information professionals by establishing standards and increased awareness; and establishing this global community bolstered by strong partnerships, we will move the industry forward and achieve together, what we cannot apart”.

Hughes and ARMA president Wendy McLain attended the RIMPA Live 2022 Convention in June in Canberra which acts as an international forum for the presentation of original research results and development experiences. 

Anne Cornish, Chief Executive Officer of RIMPA Global and Thomas Kaufhold, Chair of the Board of RIMPA Global attended ARMA's InfoCon 2022, held this week in Nashville, TN, and participated in meetings with the ARMA Board.

