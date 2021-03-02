Arq Group acquires Sydney-based consultancy Diaxion

Digital services consultancy Arq Group has acquired Sydney-based consultancy Diaxion for an undisclosed sum.

The deal bolsters Arq’s capabilities in advisory, government digital strategy and transformation as well as its footprint in Canberra through Diaxion’s experience and connections with Government departments.

Arq claims the merged company will be the only Australian full-service tech, data and digital consultancy, as it now can offer in-house advisory capabilities and bolstered professional services through Diaxion.

Arq Group chief executive Tristan Sternson said the company identified Diaxion as an ideal acquisition to help fuel its continued expansion.

“Diaxion’s market leading advisory and digital transformation expertise complements Arq Group’s specialist capabilities in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and process automation,” Sternson said.

“Following extensive due diligence and developing a deep understanding and appreciation of Diaxion’s business and leadership, we knew they were a perfect fit that complemented the industry-leading offer we’re building for our clients.”

Arq will bring in Diaxion’s entire team, with founder Tony Wilkinson joining Arq’s leadership team as advisory head.

Speaking on the acquisition, Wilkinson said, “We are pleased to unite with Arq Group who have been pushing the envelope of innovation with some of Australia's biggest brands for the past 25 years. By joining forces, we can scale up our offering and continue to be industry trailblazers, showing the world that Australian-owned and operated businesses can deliver even better results than large multinational technology consultancies.

“I’m incredibly proud of what Diaxion has achieved over the last 20 years, and this acquisition is the natural next step for the business to offer our clients a full service of advisory to implementation all under one roof.

“I speak for all of my colleagues when I say we’re genuinely excited about the new opportunities available within the expanded Arq Group, and look forward to 2021 being our biggest ever.”