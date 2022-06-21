Arq Group takes Hawthorn footy, netball players to IT skills bootcamp

By on
Arq Group takes Hawthorn footy, netball players to IT skills bootcamp
L to R: Hugh Beasley (Hawthorn), Tristan Sternson, Justin Parcell (Arq Group) and Fergus Greene (Hawthorn)
ARQ Group

Arq Group has partnered with Hawthorn Football Club to provide elite and community players with upskilling and experience at the digital services company.

The training was in exchange for branding and an associate partner role on the club’s ‘Hawthorn in Business’ corporate networking series.

Arq chief executive Tristan Sternson said the ‘The Digital Experience’ or ‘TDx’ bootcamp would provide players across Hawthorn’s AFL, AFLW and Box Hill-based Hawks Football Club and Hawks Netball Club with in-house training and potential employment opportunities after the program.

“I’m extremely excited about this partnership as we share the same ambition to develop local talent and impact locally, championing the immense talent in Australia,” Sternson said.

The Melbourne-based Singtel subsidiary will receive branding and logo placements on 36 Box Hill VFL players’ sporting jerseys, signage at Box Hill Oval and networking opportunities with the clubs’ coaches and players.

“As Arq strives to change the narrative around the tech skills shortage, we are proud to be able to offer skills training and career opportunities as part of our partnership, creating impact and inspiring the next generation,” Sternson added.

Arq has also joined the ‘Hawthorn in Business’ corporate networking series as an associate partner, which presents partners of Hawthorn’s inaugural AFL Women’s season launch and the club’s professional development seminar ‘The Game Plan’.

Hawthorn Football Club's chief commercial officer Ash Klein, commenting on the partnership said, “we are proud to share this new partnership, as we welcome Arq into the Hawthorn family. Similarly, to Hawthorn, Arq prides itself on being a real leader in its own industry.”

Arq said its TDx program launched in July last year, with the goal of reskilling more than 200 people this year.

The company said TDx had upskilled and retrained more than 50 locals from government organisations and received strong interest from Qantas and Amazon.

Arq was acquired by Singapore-headquartered Singtel subsidiary NCS Group for $290 million in March this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
arq group box hill hawks hawthorn hawthorn football hawthorn netball services

Partner Content

Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?

Sponsored Whitepapers

Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22

Most Read Articles

What customers have said about their MSPs

What customers have said about their MSPs
State of the MSP

State of the MSP
Optus Enterprise returns to Australian hands

Optus Enterprise returns to Australian hands
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?