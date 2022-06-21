Arq Group takes Hawthorn footy, netball players to IT skills bootcamp

Arq Group has partnered with Hawthorn Football Club to provide elite and community players with upskilling and experience at the digital services company.

The training was in exchange for branding and an associate partner role on the club’s ‘Hawthorn in Business’ corporate networking series.

Arq chief executive Tristan Sternson said the ‘The Digital Experience’ or ‘TDx’ bootcamp would provide players across Hawthorn’s AFL, AFLW and Box Hill-based Hawks Football Club and Hawks Netball Club with in-house training and potential employment opportunities after the program.



“I’m extremely excited about this partnership as we share the same ambition to develop local talent and impact locally, championing the immense talent in Australia,” Sternson said.

The Melbourne-based Singtel subsidiary will receive branding and logo placements on 36 Box Hill VFL players’ sporting jerseys, signage at Box Hill Oval and networking opportunities with the clubs’ coaches and players.

“As Arq strives to change the narrative around the tech skills shortage, we are proud to be able to offer skills training and career opportunities as part of our partnership, creating impact and inspiring the next generation,” Sternson added.

Arq has also joined the ‘Hawthorn in Business’ corporate networking series as an associate partner, which presents partners of Hawthorn’s inaugural AFL Women’s season launch and the club’s professional development seminar ‘The Game Plan’.

Hawthorn Football Club's chief commercial officer Ash Klein, commenting on the partnership said, “we are proud to share this new partnership, as we welcome Arq into the Hawthorn family. Similarly, to Hawthorn, Arq prides itself on being a real leader in its own industry.”

Arq said its TDx program launched in July last year, with the goal of reskilling more than 200 people this year.

The company said TDx had upskilled and retrained more than 50 locals from government organisations and received strong interest from Qantas and Amazon.

Arq was acquired by Singapore-headquartered Singtel subsidiary NCS Group for $290 million in March this year.