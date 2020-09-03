Arq Group upskills staff with Swinburne Uni partnership

By on
Arq Group upskills staff with Swinburne Uni partnership

Digital services provider Arq Group has partnered with Swinburne University of Technology to launch an in-house corporate training academy to help upskill its internal staff.

Arq Group was the former enterprise division of the ASX-listed hosting provider now known as Webcentral and previously known as Melbourne IT. The division was acquired by a consortium that includes its current leadership team and investment firm Quadrant Private Equity.

With ARQademy, Arq Group aims to give its 400 employees a chance to study and upskill for free through a customised graduate certificate, which consists of “industry co-created micro units”.

Micro units are courses delivered in a length similar to the delivery of an AWS certification but through Swinburne’s system and taught by Swinburne faculty.

The partnership is formally forged through a four-year memorandum of understanding, consisting of multiple two-year classes. The first class featured 18 Arq staff, all of whom started in late August.

Arq chief executive Tristan Sternson claimed the program was a first for the tech industry in Australia.

“All of our consultants are experts in their field, but we want everyone who works at Arq Group to understand the full offering, not just their area of expertise. This is key to ensuring that we continue to make a positive impact for all of our customers,” Sternson told CRN.

“We don’t see this as a cost but an investment in our staff and our business. Whether you are working as a designer, project manager, engineer, sales or operations, over time we want all of our staff to graduate from the ARQademy,”

Sternson told CRN the program was a culmination of a lengthy partnership with Swinburne, adding to the university’s ongoing involvement with corporates.

Swinburne vice-chancellor Pascale Quester said the partnership represents the university’s commitment to developing and delivering education co-created with industry and directly relevant to an evolving workforce.

“This partnership further positions Swinburne as a leader in training people from all backgrounds to be prepared for the future of work. We understand that learning is a lifelong process and that education is important for anyone, at any stage of their career,” he said.

“We are delighted to partner with ARQ Academy who shares this vision.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
arq group education services swinburne university training training & development tristan sternson

Most Read Articles

Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings

Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings
10 new Google Cloud products you need to know about

10 new Google Cloud products you need to know about
Accenture layoffs hit up to 25,000 staff globally

Accenture layoffs hit up to 25,000 staff globally
Rebrand fails to save former ARQ Group from $18m loss

Rebrand fails to save former ARQ Group from $18m loss
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?