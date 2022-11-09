ARQ is first Aussie partner to score AWS Smart City Competency

Melbourne-based Arq Group has become the first AWS partner in Australia to attain the cloud giant’s Smart City Competency.

The certification recognises the company’s success deploying AWS smart city solutions, according to Arq. Arq is one of nine global AWS launch partners under the program, which was released in October.

Those clients include North East Water, for which Arq deployed an AWS-based hybrid digital twin. It enables engineers to check the health of sewer pumps from mobile devices and predict when pumps need to be maintained or replaced.

Arq also built a data lake and analytics platform called Unified Data Store for Melbourne Water. The utility uses the platform in managing critical water utility assets through predictive machine maintenance.

Arq also extended NSW Rural Fire Services’s emergency notification system Fires Near Me to a web and mobile app. By using the cloud during high-traffic periods it was able to send more than 12 million push notifications in 2020.

“We’ve applied innovative technology such as digital twin, data visualisation and data science to create actionable outcomes for our clients," ARQ chief technology officer James Vincent stated.

Vincent said “we are proud to be the first Australian company to achieve the AWS Smart City Competency and be recognised for our skills and expertise in creating innovative solutions for cities and urban spaces.”

“This makes it easier for organisations such as city councils to find best-in-class partners and technology, to help provide better outcomes for the community.

“As cities evolve and populations continue to grow, it’s important to leverage technology to address challenges associated with improving efficiency and performance,” Vincent added.

Arq Group was acquired by Singapore-headquartered, Singtel subsidiary NCS Group for $290 million in March this year.