Arrow adds AppViewX to distie roster

Arrow ANZ has added security vendor AppViewX to its distribution roster.

The US-based company offers modular, low-code IT orchestration for certificate and key lifecycle automation, infrastructure orchestration, and IoT and DevOps security solutions.

The platform uses a library of pre-built tasks and workflows to translate business requirements into automation workflows that it says improve agility, enforce compliance, help eliminate errors, and reduce cost.

“This agreement represents an opportunity for our VARs and MSPs who are looking to offer their customers purpose-driven and low-code network and security automation,” Arrow ANZ boss Andrew Assad said in a statement.

“We look forward to working with AppViewX, as their automation and orchestration platform is a great addition to our overall solution mix.”

Arrow said low-code automation platforms like AppViewX allow enterprises to focus on innovation and be agile. This agility gives enterprises the ability to support digital transformation, while enhancing security and ease of management, according to the distributor.

“As the enterprise IT landscape evolves, the need for a comprehensive end-to-end automation platform is growing,” AppViewX’s APJ boss Chris Poulos said.

“We are investing in the ANZ channel and excited to team with Arrow to build a strong channel community in this region.”

