Arrow ANZ signs privileged access management vendor Centrify

Arrow Electronics has signed privileged access management (PAM) vendor Centrify, bolstering its enterprise computing solutions offering.

Centrify specialises in cloud-based privileged access management solutions, which centralises both machine and human identities.

The company’s offerings enable organisations to enforce least privilege access based on verifying who is requesting access, the context of the request, as well as the risk of the access environment.

Arrow ANZ general manager of enterprise computing solutions Andrew Assad said: “Many data breaches are enabled through privileged accounts, compromising critical infrastructure and sensitive data.”

“Centrify’s innovative approach to PAM has been recognised by analysts as a highlight of its leadership, and the addition of Centrify to our expanding technology portfolio gives our partners the opportunity to further strengthen their cybersecurity offerings.”

Centrify ANZ regional director Sean Walsh said: “A password vault simply is no longer enough to secure the threatscape when attack surfaces like cloud, DevOps, containers and microservices have significantly expanded IT complexity. The modern enterprise requires a modern approach to privileged access management.”

“Centrify’s Identity-Centric PAM solutions can help any organisation optimise and secure privileged access, whether the requester is human or machine, in the cloud or on-premises. This relationship with Arrow significantly expands the depth, breadth, and scope of our channel strategy in the region.”