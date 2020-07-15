Arrow ANZ signs privileged access management vendor Centrify

By on
Arrow ANZ signs privileged access management vendor Centrify
Andrew Assad (Arrow)

Arrow Electronics has signed privileged access management (PAM) vendor Centrify, bolstering its enterprise computing solutions offering.

Centrify specialises in cloud-based privileged access management solutions, which centralises both machine and human identities.

The company’s offerings enable organisations to enforce least privilege access based on verifying who is requesting access, the context of the request, as well as the risk of the access environment.

Arrow ANZ general manager of enterprise computing solutions Andrew Assad said: “Many data breaches are enabled through privileged accounts, compromising critical infrastructure and sensitive data.”

“Centrify’s innovative approach to PAM has been recognised by analysts as a highlight of its leadership, and the addition of Centrify to our expanding technology portfolio gives our partners the opportunity to further strengthen their cybersecurity offerings.”

Centrify ANZ regional director Sean Walsh said: “A password vault simply is no longer enough to secure the threatscape when attack surfaces like cloud, DevOps, containers and microservices have significantly expanded IT complexity. The modern enterprise requires a modern approach to privileged access management.”

“Centrify’s Identity-Centric PAM solutions can help any organisation optimise and secure privileged access, whether the requester is human or machine, in the cloud or on-premises. This relationship with Arrow significantly expands the depth, breadth, and scope of our channel strategy in the region.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
arrow centrify distribution

Most Read Articles

TPG finalises merger with Vodafone Australia

TPG finalises merger with Vodafone Australia
5 big new Microsoft Teams features and announcements

5 big new Microsoft Teams features and announcements
Versent hires NAB veteran Nicole Devine as COO

Versent hires NAB veteran Nicole Devine as COO
Arq Group rebrands to Webcentral Group, sold to Web.com for $12 million

Arq Group rebrands to Webcentral Group, sold to Web.com for $12 million
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Hardware at Heart
Hardware at Heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?