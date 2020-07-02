Arrow ANZ signs security incident response vendor RiskIQ

Andrew Assad (Arrow ANZ)

Arrow Electronics has signed an ANZ distribution agreement with cyber security vendor RiskIQ.

RiskIQ offers an incident management platform which aims to gather intelligence on cyber attacks that originate outside an organisation’s network.

The vendor counts Amazon, Disney, Facebook and Toyota among its clients.

Arrow’s ANZ boss Andrew Assad said the vendor had an “innovative approach to solving contemporary security challenges, which are being experienced across a range of industries and organisations.”

The agreement follows two other security deals for Arrow in recent months with the addition of data centre and cloud security vendor Illumio in May and identity management vendor SecureAuth in June.

RiskIQ’s VP of Asia Pacific Terrie Anderson said the vendor’s goal was “to expand our footprint across ANZ with the help of Arrow and its strong partner network.”

