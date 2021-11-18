Arrow ECS adds Megaport's network-as-a-service platform

ASX-listed network provider Megaport has appointed Arrow ECS as its distributor for its Software Defined Network (SDN) platform.

SDN, Megaport’s global network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform, can now be accessed through Arrow’s ArrowSphere cloud solutions and services partner portal.

The platform is Megaport’s software layer on top of its global footprint of networks, data centres, service providers and enterprise customers. The platform provides private, scalable, on-demand connectivity to hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

The ArrowSphere portal is Arrow’s multi-tier cloud delivery and management platform that enables resellers to create tailored multi-vendor solutions to their customers. It handles procurement, provisioning, integration, and management of cloud solutions, services, and aggregated billing.

“Bringing Megaport’s leading NaaS platform into the Arrow Electronics portfolio makes it easier for customers to modernise their network connectivity and connect quickly to leading cloud service providers,” Megaport chief revenue officer Rodney Foreman said.

“Arrow’s global scale and reach, combined with their expertise in IT solutions, makes them ideal to expand and deepen our channel relationships.”

The announcement comes after Megaport launched its PartnerVantage partner program in August this year to bolster its channel partner relationships. It offers a suite of tools and resources to help partners manage all of their customer engagements, including quotation, provisioning and invoicing.

Megaport said Arrow partners can resell its global, high-availability network and deploy it within minutes. Some features include reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps, point-and-click network provisioning, real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections and private hybrid cloud and multi-cloud connections to some 360 service providers, 700+ enabled data centres, and 230+ cloud interconnect points.

Last month, Megaport reported growth in monthly recurring revenue by $1.1 million (14 percent quarter-on-quarter) to $8.6 million during the first quarter of FY2022, while revenue was up 8 percent to $24.6 million compared to Q42021.

The company said its channel investments, including PartnerVantage, would amplify its go-to-market capabilities and positions it to grab more market share moving forward.