Arrow ECS ANZ adds security vendor Illumio

Data centre and cloud security vendor Illumio has appointed Arrow ECS ANZ as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Illumio specialises in segmentation for workload security, using adaptive micro-segmentation technology to protect data centres and clouds by preventing spread of breaches.

Arrow general manager for enterprise computing solutions Andrew Assad said, “Digital transformation, multi-cloud environments and distributed infrastructures introduce new risks to the ever-expanding digital attack surface.”

“Teaming with Illumio allows Arrow to expand its security offering, coupled with our wide-ranging services suite, to address customers’ cyber-security challenges.”

Illumio APAC vice president Rob van Es said Illumio has “always been” a channel-first organisation and the agreement with Arrow is an extension of that ethos.

“We believe Arrow is well positioned to support the growth of our partner community and serve our customers as more infrastructure and security professionals seek to secure critical workloads with micro-segmentation,” van Es said.

“Illumio’s adaptive security platform delivers real-time application dependency mapping and micro-segmentation to stop attackers from moving laterally inside data centres and cloud environments, and our technology is a prime example of a solution that radically changes how businesses should approach cybersecurity today.”