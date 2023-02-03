Arrow ECS ANZ GM to "broaden mix" of vendors

Arrow has named Paul Marnane as its new general manager of its enterprise computing solutions business in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) to help broaden the mix of vendors in the region.

Marnane replaced Karl Sice who stepped down from the position in January 2023, however Sice will be working closely with Marnane on the management transition over the following weeks.

In his new role, Paul will help the IT channel and Arrow ECS’s vendors transition to the cloud under Arrow’s management platform ArrowSphere and its enablement capabilities and services.

Arrow ECS president for EMEA, ANZ Eric Nowak told CRN that Marnane will help “broaden the mix of vendors, including public and private IaaS, PaaS, SaaS and cloud software offerings.”

Nowak said that in ANZ, Arrow has been acting closer to a traditional distributor, so this transition will help Arrow ECS in ANZ match the level of modernisation of other regions.

He stated that this will allow Arrow ECS in Australia to act “as a global value-added distributor in the modern data centre, virtualisation, analytics, networking and cyber security areas.”

“Paul has broad experience both from the distribution as well as the vendor side and successfully developed our operations in Ireland in the past years," Arrow ECS president for EMEA, ANZ Eric Nowak said.

Nowak told CRN that Marnane was selected for the role as he “is a proven leader with the vision to expand our business and I am confident that he will take our business in the next phase of growth in the region.”

Prior to this promotion, Marnane served as the Arrow ECS country manager in Ireland from 2019 to 2023.

He first joined Arrow in 2015 and held positions of group sales director, group managing director and director of sales.

Before Arrow, Marnane worked for Oracle as the storage sales manager UKII from 2013 to 2015 and at Commtech Distribution as the general manager from 2010 to 2013.

He also held the position of sales director and Clarity Distribution from 2005 to 2009 and business unit manager and Hewlett Packard from 2003 to 2005.

In 2021, Arrow ECS ANZ named Salil Arora as its cloud practice director.

Arrow ECS was also appointed as the distributor for network provider Megaport’s Software Defined Network platform.

In September 2021, Arrow ECS' local director of vendor alliances Lisa Stockwell left the company after 11 years.