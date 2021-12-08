Arrow ECS ANZ names Salil Arora as cloud boss

Distributor Arrow ECS has appointed Salil Arora as its cloud practice director for Australia and New Zealand.

Arora will lead Arrow’s cloud practice, which includes its cloud delivery and

management platform ArrowSphere, as well as data centre and edge solutions.

Arora joins from Rhipe, where he was sales manager for solutions and professional services from 2019 to December this year.

“I’m excited to be joining Arrow and look forward to working closely with the ANZ leadership and cloud teams, vendors and channel partner community,” Arora said.

“My goal is to support their success by leveraging Arrow’s technology and service portfolio including Arrow’s cloud delivery and management platform, ArrowSphere, along with the experience from throughout my career.”

In Arrow’s announcement, Arora has some 20 years experience across sales, business development, product and go-to-market, with a particular focus on Microsoft cloud strategy and enablement in more recent roles.

"Through his extensive experience, Arora has a deep knowledge and understanding of the cloud landscape and market opportunity," the announcement read.

Between 2010 to 2021, Arora moved between Rhipe and Synnex Australia’s Microsoft Cloud Solutions unit in various sales and product roles following a brief stint at Ingram Micro from 2009 to 2010 as product manager for Adobe.

Before joining the IT distribution space, Arora worked at content design, digital publishing and content automation vendor Quark from 2000 to 2009 in various technical roles across Australia and India.

Arrow ECS ANZ general manager Karl Sice said of Arora’s appointment, “We’re excited to have such a professional and experienced leader in Salil to lead our cloud practice.”

“He has proven commercial, management and business development skills in the cloud market, including channel partner enablement, cloud procurement and pre- and post-sales support.”

The hire comes following the recent hiring of Hope McGarry as local director of vendor alliances in September, replacing long-time Arrow exec Lisa Stockwell, who joined Exclusive Networks.