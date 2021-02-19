Arrow ECS ANZ's Andrew Assad to depart

Arrow ECS Australia and New Zealand general manager Andrew Assad has departed the company after a 16 year stint.

Assad will depart Arrow effective immediately, with no confirmation of a replacement.

Arrow Electronics vice president of global communications John Hourigan confirmed the move in a statement.

"We wish Andrew well in his future endeavors," Hourigan told CRN.

As general manager, Assad was responsible for customer success, covering sales, engineering, customer support, vendor management and marketing.

Assad joined what was then known as Distribution Central in 2005, moving up the ranks to eventually lead its NetWorld Systems unit and later its Vivid unit in 2012. He had previously worked in the engineering plastics industry before joining the IT industry.

Distribution Central was later acquired by Arrow Electronics in 2016 to form Arrow ECS ANZ, with Assad staying on holding a variety of sales roles.

Assad was appointed general manager in 2019 following the departure of Distribution Central co-founder Nick Verykios, who himself joined Distribution Central spinout company iasset.com.