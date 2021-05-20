Arrow Electronics inks ANZ distie deal with infrastructure automation vendor Puppet

Arrow Electronics has been named an ANZ distributor for US-based vendor Puppet’s infrastructure automation solutions.

The vendor enables enterprises to manage and bring into compliance hybrid infrastructure through continuous automation.

The relationship with Arrow supports its plan to bring on additional channel partners across ANZ and the rest of the APJ region, in addition to bolstering its channel team in the coming months.

Puppet is aiming to gain local momentum with the products by providing a way for companies to compy with the standards laid out in Australia’s updated Cyber Security Strategy 2020.

The legislative and regulatory framework is expected to adopt and leverage recognised ISO and/ or IEC Standards as baseline requirements for organisations, the company outlined

“The pressure to act fast while remaining secure and compliant at cost is a significant concern for organisations today, especially those who exist in highly regulated environments or are dealing with a complex set of compliance needs,” Puppet APAC head of business development David Hayes said.

“By putting IT at the centre of business needs, we believe there is a real opportunity for more organisations in Australia and New Zealand to scale more efficiently, accelerate revenue growth, remain compliant to avoid fines, and mitigate security risk through their current workforce. We are excited about the agreement with Arrow, which will maximise this opportunity and accelerate our growth across the region.”

Current customers span financial services, education, government and telecommunications verticals, and include ANZ Bank and Monash University.